BITTO (BITTO) Market Capitalization Tops $998,100.99

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. During the last seven days, BITTO has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. One BITTO coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000600 BTC on major exchanges. BITTO has a market capitalization of $998,100.99 and $133,822.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BITTO alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00076495 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003256 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BITTO Profile

BITTO is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. BITTO’s official website is www.bittoexchange.com . The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . BITTO’s official message board is medium.com/@bittoexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BITTO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITTO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITTO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITTO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITTO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.