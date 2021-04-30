BitTorrent (BTT) Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. BitTorrent has a market cap of $4.69 billion and $947.57 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00028812 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00011121 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00009648 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009410 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003586 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005270 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 58.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

