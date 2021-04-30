BitWhite Price Up 79.6% Over Last 7 Days (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. During the last seven days, BitWhite has traded up 79.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $127,381.67 and $126,705.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00011390 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000906 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BTW is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.