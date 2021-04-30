BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.45.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Lea Anne Ottinger sold 1,391 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $82,069.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alex Puchner sold 8,767 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $469,823.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $669,446.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,104,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,647,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1,298.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BJRI opened at $62.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.08 and a 200 day moving average of $45.79. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

