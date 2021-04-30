BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 160.86%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKCC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,040. BlackRock Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

BKCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

