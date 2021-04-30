BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the March 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE MUJ traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.35. 18,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,760. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
