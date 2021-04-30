BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.81

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.81 and last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 73137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 7.3% during the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 334,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 22,625 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 16.7% during the first quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 44,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 20,892 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 226,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

