BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. decreased its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 3.1% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICSH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,182,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,279,000 after purchasing an additional 995,802 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,633,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,588,000 after purchasing an additional 919,209 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,454,000. SP Asset Management raised its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 1,446,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,101,000 after acquiring an additional 308,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 801,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,508,000 after acquiring an additional 225,380 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,873 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.52. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $50.54.

