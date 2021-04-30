Blank Wallet (BLANK) Trading 14.3% Lower Over Last Week

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for $1.86 or 0.00003209 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $30.48 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00062979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.59 or 0.00282572 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $625.89 or 0.01081096 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00026794 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.59 or 0.00698834 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,050.83 or 1.00270114 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,406,687 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

