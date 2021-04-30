Block-Logic Market Cap Tops $605,419.41 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Block-Logic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar. Block-Logic has a market cap of $605,419.41 and approximately $157.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Block-Logic alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000142 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000479 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic Coin Profile

Block-Logic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Block-Logic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Block-Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block-Logic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.