Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.98% from the stock’s current price.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.66.

Shares of BLMN opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $32.45.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 400.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

