Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.60. 2,785,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.77. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BLMN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.78.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

