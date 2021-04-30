bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLUE shares. Wedbush cut shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,427 shares of company stock valued at $89,454. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,027,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,576,000 after purchasing an additional 428,098 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,122,000 after buying an additional 389,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,655,000 after buying an additional 338,678 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in bluebird bio by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 486,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,044,000 after acquiring an additional 151,127 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of bluebird bio stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.03. 3,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,809. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.05. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $72.50.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

