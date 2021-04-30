Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%.

Shares of BPMC traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.51. The company had a trading volume of 11,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,366. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.09 and a 200-day moving average of $102.45. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $125.61.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.06.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

