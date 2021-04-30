B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

BMRRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BMRRY stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average of $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $33.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.36.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

