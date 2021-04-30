BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €66.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €66.00 ($77.65) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BNP. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.20 ($53.18) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €55.99 ($65.87).

Shares of BNP stock opened at €53.83 ($63.33) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($81.38). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €51.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of €44.46.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

