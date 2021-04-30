BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Down 36.7% in April

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,700 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the March 31st total of 249,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.70. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $32.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.67.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 6.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BNP Paribas will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

BNPQY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BNP Paribas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.