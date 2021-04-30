BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Down 36.7% in April

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,700 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the March 31st total of 249,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.70. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $32.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.67.
BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 6.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BNP Paribas will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BNPQY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BNP Paribas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.
BNP Paribas Company Profile
BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.
