BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.
Shares of NYSE DCF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,494. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $9.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile
