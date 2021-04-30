Boenning Scattergood Comments on NBT Bancorp Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.95. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

NBTB opened at $38.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.36. NBT Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $42.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.42%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

