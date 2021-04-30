Bokf Na Acquires 1,927 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,113 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $428,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $22,317,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,275,000.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $105.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $106.48.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 17.57%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,385,133.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 11,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $1,047,039.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,530.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,637 shares of company stock worth $2,810,173 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

