Bokf Na Acquires 4,000 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Bokf Na grew its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 307.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

DBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $36,517.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,290 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

DBX opened at $26.24 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average of $22.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.