Bokf Na Boosts Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Bokf Na increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROLL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $202.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.83. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $103.09 and a 12-month high of $206.64.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 2,800 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $506,800.00. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 21,808 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $4,382,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,242 shares of company stock worth $13,815,744. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ROLL. Truist lifted their price target on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

