Bokf Na Buys 978 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Bokf Na grew its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $846,944,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $375,721,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $343,849,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $316,298,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $177.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.20. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

