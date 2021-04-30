Bokf Na Cuts Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,519,000 after purchasing an additional 87,511 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,272,000 after purchasing an additional 73,237 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,864,000 after purchasing an additional 217,821 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 844,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,010,000 after buying an additional 124,955 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 815,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,177,000 after buying an additional 10,947 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $132.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.15 and a 12 month high of $162.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.84.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZPN. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

In related news, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $503,004.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,917.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $670,791. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.