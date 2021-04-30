Bokf Na Cuts Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,408 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 58.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth $34,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.54.

Shares of VOYA opened at $69.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $69.36.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.00 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. On average, analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

