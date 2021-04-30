Bokf Na Decreases Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Bokf Na lowered its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,408 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 58.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 46.9% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI cut Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.54.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $69.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.83.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

