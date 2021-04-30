Bokf Na Grows Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Bokf Na grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 462.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 90,230 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $176,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $11.73 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.11.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $747,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares in the company, valued at $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.32.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

