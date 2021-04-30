Bokf Na Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Bokf Na raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,922 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,058,000 after buying an additional 165,430 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

In related news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $92.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $99.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.