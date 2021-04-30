Bokf Na Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,304,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,672,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,310,000 after purchasing an additional 631,896 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,399,000 after purchasing an additional 106,677 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,810,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,842,000 after purchasing an additional 226,479 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MET stock opened at $64.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.51 and a 200-day moving average of $51.51. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $64.81.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MET. Barclays boosted their target price on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.