Bokf Na Lowers Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Bokf Na cut its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 75,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,964,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL opened at $333.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.00 and a 52 week high of $337.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $790.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.80.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total value of $8,550,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,691,785.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total value of $492,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,311,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,363 shares of company stock valued at $32,201,105 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

