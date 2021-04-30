Bokf Na Purchases 978 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Bokf Na grew its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Airbnb by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

ABNB stock opened at $177.68 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.20.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.79 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABNB. Barclays increased their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. HSBC increased their target price on Airbnb from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.10.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

