Bokf Na Trims Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,651,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,901,885,000 after purchasing an additional 203,737 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,423,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $968,452,000 after purchasing an additional 88,408 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,242,000 after purchasing an additional 111,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,075,000 after purchasing an additional 976,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.77.

SWK opened at $209.49 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $97.64 and a one year high of $211.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

