Bonded Finance (BOND) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.27 Million

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded down 24.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 30th. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $9.46 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bonded Finance has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00066237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00019656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00072001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.65 or 0.00771161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00095078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00041382 BTC.

About Bonded Finance

Bonded Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonded Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bonded Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

