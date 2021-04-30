Bontex (OTCMKTS:BOTX) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Bontex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOTX) rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.

About Bontex (OTCMKTS:BOTX)

Bontex Inc manufactures and supplies specialty composite materials to customers worldwide. It offers cellulose board and light gauge products comprising cellulose fibers for products, such as visors, brims, and size bands for headwear, as well as insoles for footwear products; and treated elastomeric wet web impregnated substrates to resist mold type growth that causes odor in luggage.

