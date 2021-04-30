Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Booking by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 12.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 39 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Booking by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $43.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,458.02. 6,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,303.25 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,382.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2,139.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $23.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,291.48.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

