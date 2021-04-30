Boolberry (BBR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $124.00

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded down 77.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 30th. Boolberry has a total market cap of $267,585.38 and approximately $124.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Boolberry has traded 119% higher against the dollar. One Boolberry coin can now be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.64 or 0.00751571 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004100 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000480 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 450.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Boolberry Coin Profile

Boolberry (CRYPTO:BBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 13,207,454 coins. Boolberry’s official website is boolberry.com . Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boolberry is a wild Keccak algorithm PoW crypto coin. The block interval, or target, is set to 120 seconds. The total number of coins is limited to approximately 18.5 million and the block reward reduces in a variable manner with shortening time spans between reductions. “

Buying and Selling Boolberry

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boolberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boolberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boolberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

