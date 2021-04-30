BoringDAO (BOR) Trading Down 4.3% Over Last Week

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. During the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $56.44 million and $3.89 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoringDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $656.06 or 0.01139425 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BoringDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00065646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00019498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00070252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.42 or 0.00759701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00094178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,310.22 or 0.07485875 BTC.

BoringDAO Coin Profile

BoringDAO (BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,025 coins. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BoringDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoringDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.