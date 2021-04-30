BOScoin (BOS) Price Reaches $0.0036 on Top Exchanges

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BOScoin has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. BOScoin has a total market cap of $3.08 million and $503.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000142 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000479 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

