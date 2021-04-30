Boston Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTHE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Boston Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTHE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 94.4% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BTHE opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of -0.16. Boston Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.07.
About Boston Therapeutics
Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.