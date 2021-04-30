botXcoin Trading Up 97.4% Over Last 7 Days (BOTX)

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 30th. botXcoin has a market capitalization of $389.75 million and $339,317.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One botXcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, botXcoin has traded up 97.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get botXcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00069274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00020493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00079463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.14 or 0.00805429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00098816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001659 BTC.

botXcoin Profile

botXcoin (BOTX) is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 coins. botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @botxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com . botXcoin’s official message board is botxcoin.com/category/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

Buying and Selling botXcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade botXcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy botXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for botXcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for botXcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.