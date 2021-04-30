Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Short Interest Update

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a growth of 99.7% from the March 31st total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,868 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. 12.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIF stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

