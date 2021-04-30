BP (NYSE:BP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

BP (NYSE:BP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BP. Morgan Stanley lowered BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.24.

Get BP alerts:

NYSE:BP traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $25.18. The stock had a trading volume of 602,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,646,039. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average is $22.11. The company has a market cap of $85.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. BP has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $28.57.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BP will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in BP during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in BP during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in BP during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in BP by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.