BP’s (BP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

BP (NYSE:BP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday.
BP has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BP from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.24.
Shares of NYSE:BP traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.18. 602,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,646,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.11. BP has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in BP by 5.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 419,115 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 8.0% during the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 81,620 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Stolper Co increased its stake in shares of BP by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 117,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in BP by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BP Company Profile
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.
