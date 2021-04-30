BP’s (BP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

BP (NYSE:BP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday.

BP has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BP from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.24.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BP traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.18. 602,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,646,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.11. BP has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in BP by 5.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 419,115 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 8.0% during the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 81,620 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Stolper Co increased its stake in shares of BP by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 117,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in BP by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.