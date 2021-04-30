Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires 26,000 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned approximately 0.07% of Helmerich & Payne worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,343 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 32.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,359,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,911,000 after acquiring an additional 330,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

HP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of HP opened at $28.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.36. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $33.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.