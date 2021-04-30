Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires 818 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $174.45 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $86.95 and a 12-month high of $175.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.55 and its 200 day moving average is $148.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

