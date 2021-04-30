Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Boosts Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned approximately 0.14% of Mercury Systems worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Mercury Systems by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,482,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,565,000 after purchasing an additional 252,080 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth $5,013,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Mercury Systems by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mercury Systems by 398.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 84,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $76.57 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.88 and a 52-week high of $92.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.14.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $94,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,108 shares in the company, valued at $19,205,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $54,970.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,279 shares in the company, valued at $712,540.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $1,505,489 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

