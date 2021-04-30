Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Boosts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.3% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $49,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $132.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.01. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $324.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.