Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys 27,840 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,840 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned about 0.12% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NYSE SRC opened at $47.71 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $47.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -596.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

