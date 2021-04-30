Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $2.19 Million Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,045 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV grew its stake in First Solar by 44.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,092 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in First Solar by 369.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,738 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 13,961 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 8.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,613 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 70.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,530 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $45,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,517.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $134,044.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,809.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $87.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $112.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.65 and its 200 day moving average is $89.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $609.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

