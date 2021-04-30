Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM stock opened at $137.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.25. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.13 and a 1 year high of $137.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,129 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.